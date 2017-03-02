Atlanta United spurs excitement for soccer in the south

The Atlanta United FC may not have begun their MLS season yet, and may not have their permanent home built, but that isn't stopping a fervent fan base from preparing for the team's start.

The club announced last week they'd shattered a record for the most season tickets ever sold for an expansion club. The 30,000 ticket sales for the 2017 season ranks them second in the way of Major League Soccer season ticket sales for the year.

“The fan support has been incredible, and the atmosphere is going to be electric on March 5,” said Atlanta United president Darren Eales. “I can’t wait to see our supporters in the stands and our new fans experience their first professional soccer match. It will be like no other sporting event in Atlanta.”

The team, owned by Arthur Blank, will play in the Mercedez-Benz Stadium when it's completed. Until then, their inaugural home MLS game will be played in Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

They'll take on the New York Red Bulls.

In their preseason game last weekend against the Charleston Battery, Atlanta United won, 1-2.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

