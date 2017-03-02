New development coming to The Battery Atlanta

Baseball fans attending Braves games will have many more dining and shopping options as new development has been announced at The Battery Atlanta in Marietta.

A new sports bar and five new food and retail location will be added to the development, which is scheduled to open just in time for the new season in April.

The sports bar, called the Yard House, will encompass 12,000 square feet and will have the capacity to seat 829 patrons. The bar offers 130 different taps of beer.

New restaurants include Chef Hugh Acheson’s First & Third Hot Dog and Sausage Shack, C. Ellet's, a New Orleans-themed steakhouse and Fried Chicken & Such are just a few of the new restaurants that will be coming in.

Here are just a few more shopping, dining and retail locations coming to The Battery Atlanta:

April

Braves Clubhouse Store

Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

Two Ballpark Center

Mizuno Experience Center

Yard House

Terrapin Taproom featuring Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

Live! At The Battery Atlanta

Todd English Tavern

Sport & Social

Antico Pizza

Harley-Davidson

May

C. Ellet’s

Goldbergs Bagel Company & Deli

Haagen-Dazs

FEED Fried Chicken & Such

Wahlburgers

Sugarboo

Dress Up

Baseballism

Live! At The Battery Atlanta

PBR Bar & Grill

More information on the Battery Atlanta

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.