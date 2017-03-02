Facebook updates live streaming service to help potential suicide victims

Facebook updated its live streaming service on Wednesday, which now features tools for viewers to connect streamers directly to suicide prevention services.

They’ve partnered with organizations such as the Crisis Text Line, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and National Eating Disorder Association, and have released a video campaign discussing their initiative.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 12.5 percent of young adults aged 15 to 24 committed suicide in 2015. Rates have been steadily increasing over the over the past 10 years.

The company is addressing a growing trend where people have been live streaming their suicide attempts.

Facebook has installed integrated tools for viewers to help streamers in real time, as well as live chat support from their partners and streamlined reporting assisted by artificial intelligence.

For more information on how to report suicide threats on Facebook visit their suicide prevention help center website.

