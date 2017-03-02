Amid fiery in-person events, Isakson to host telephone townhall

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., speaks during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson will hold a town hall over the phone as some of his colleagues in the Senate face tough criticism from constituents and protestors during in-person events.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, and those interested can sign up on the website of the service that is hosting.

Isakson chairs two senate committees: the Senate Ethics Committee and the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. He also serves on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the event will last, whether sign-ups would be limited in any way or how (or whether) questions would be screened.

Senator recovering from back surgery

Isakson underwent back surgery earlier in February and has been recovering since. The surgery was to deal with spinal deterioration from which the 72-year-old senator is suffering.

“I’m extremely thankful for Dr. Osborn and the wonderful medical team at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital for their excellent care,” said Isakson. “I look forward to returning to Washington with a new and improved back to continue working harder than ever on behalf of Georgians.”

GOP congress members face tough criticism at town halls

A similar town hall held by a suburban Chicago representative brought in about 18,000 callers. Rep. Peter Rocksham had previously canceled in-person town halls.

Constituents have voiced concerns about some of President Donald Trump's policies at the events and are apparently releasing their ire toward their elected representatives.

Questions have ranged from the Republicans' plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act to President Trump's executive order that temporarily banned travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspended the refugee program.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

