Moreland Ave. to close for removal of "large, dangerous" trees

Officials said they will close both sides of Moreland Ave. on Sunday in order to remove two large trees that lean over the road.

The area of the closure is between Colmer Ave. and Wylie St. and is expected to stretch through Sunday, March 5 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. as officials remove the large, dangerous trees that lean over the road.

An established detour will allow the average person to bypass the closure, but those in freight vehicles and MARTA buses will be allowed through a one-lane portion of the work zone in 30-45 minute intervals.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed passage through one lane at any time.

Freight carriers are particularly going to be impacted, and officials with the company removing the tree said they should plan alternate routes to avoid delays.

Map of planned detour

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

