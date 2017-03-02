Ex-wife of Roswell murder victim's fiance, associate arrested

Police arrested two people they said were involved in the murder of a Johns Creek woman found outside a home in Roswell.

Police believe James Lloyd and Petra Reese are connected to the murder of 53-year-old Karen LaForge in January.

Police said Reese is the ex-wife of LaForge's fiance, Joe Reese, and a Lloyd is a known associate of hers. Lloyd, 31, is from Milton and Reese, 55, is from Grove Town. They were both arrested and charged with murder.

LaForge was the mother of three children. The Fulton County Medical Examiner says LaForge died of strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.

Police said they don't believe there are any other suspects, but they're continuing to investigate as they receive tips.

First homicide of the year in Roswell

A man inside the home called to report the body outside his residence on Tyson Circle, sparking the investigation on January 17. Police were quiet on details at the time, but brought in help from several areas to investigate.

The killing was Roswell's first homicide of the year and it has left neighbors stunned.

"I cannot believe something like this is happening here," said neighbor Cathy Resnick.

Lloyd appeared in court Thursday and was denied bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16. Reese is expected to appear in court Friday morning at 11 a.m.

