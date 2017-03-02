Boy struck by train in Lilburn loses both feet

A 17-year-old lost both his feet after a train ran them over on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

A 17-year-old who was lying with his feet draped over the rails of a train track had both feet amputated after a train ran over him.

Lilburn Police said Jacob Ohl was lying next to the track on Shelly Lane when the train ran around 1 p.m. on Thursday. When the train ran him over, he lost both feet. It would take about a mile before the train stopped.

"Paramedics on scene said that the tourniquets very likely saved his life and kept him from bleeding out,” Lilburn Police Capt. Thomas Bardugon said.

Ohl was transported by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services to Gwinnett Medical Center, where he was last reported in stable condition.

