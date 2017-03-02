Accident blocks part of I-285 in Fulton County - CBS46 News

Accident blocks part of I-285 in Fulton County

By WGCL Digital Team
FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

An accident forced a lane to be closed on part of I-285 Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred on the southbound lanes of I-285 at Cascade Road.

The accident involved a car and a truck, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Traffic did not appear to be affected in a major way.

