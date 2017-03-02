Police: Clayton County homicide "not a random act of violence"

Athens-Clarke County Police are searching for the persons responsible for vandalizing several areas of the stadium at Cedar Shoals High School.More >
An online child predator investigation has lead to 15 arrest since October 2016.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
The 911 calls made after a 3 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
According to authorities, police found 22-year-old Jeremie Brown at the Upland Townhomes in Mableton suffering from a gunshot wound.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
The 911 calls made after a 3 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
What once was Turner Field will be transformed into Georgia State University’s new football stadium by August 31.More >
