Police: Clayton County homicide "not a random act of violence" - CBS46 News

Police: Clayton County homicide "not a random act of violence"

Posted: Updated:
Scene of Clayton County homicide on Thursday, March 2, 2016. (SOURCE: WGCL) Scene of Clayton County homicide on Thursday, March 2, 2016. (SOURCE: WGCL)
JONESBORO, GA (CBS46) -

Police are investigating after a 911 caller said they saw a person dragging what appeared to be a body into a home.

Clayton County PD said the 911 call came in Thursday afternoon when the witness said they saw the event. They said a suspect is in custody.

"We do have a suspect in custody and do not believe that this is a random act of violence.  A search warrant was obtained and executed at the incident location," A police spokesperson said in an email.

Police have not yet identified anyone involved and no names will be released at this time. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46