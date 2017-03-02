Police: Clayton County homicide "not a random act of violence"

Police are investigating after a 911 caller said they saw a person dragging what appeared to be a body into a home.

Clayton County PD said the 911 call came in Thursday afternoon when the witness said they saw the event. They said a suspect is in custody.

"We do have a suspect in custody and do not believe that this is a random act of violence. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the incident location," A police spokesperson said in an email.

Police have not yet identified anyone involved and no names will be released at this time.

