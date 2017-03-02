Suspects Pose as Workers to Steal High End Merchandise

The Gwinnett County Police Department Robbery Unit is looking for 2 suspects who stole merchandise from a Neiman Marcus Last Call in Lawrenceville.

On January 28,2017 at approximately 2:30 p.m. two African American males dressed up as workers in yellow vests. They walked right into the store with a hand truck (dolly) and loaded a glass display case containing over $100,000 in merchandise.

While attempting to leave the store, the robbers were confronted by store employees which created huge confrontation. The store manager was pepper sprayed and the glass case broke.

Both suspects abandoned the U-Haul and fled the scene on foot.

The men in the picture are possibly the ones who rented a U-Haul truck a day before the incident. The truck was rented from a gas station in Fayetteville, Georgia using a fake driver's license and was paid for with a prepaid gift card.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to a $2000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The case number is 17-008900.

