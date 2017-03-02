Paying back college loans

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning this week for a Buford-based company named AmeriServ.More >
The Better Business Bureau reports a recent increase in job-related scams. One example is the work-from-home scam, where crooks get victims to do their dirty work. Better Call Harry profiles one woman who thought she was taking a legitimate reshipping job, but was actually assigned to move fraudulently purchased goods. The BBB has questions you should ask before taking a job: https://www.bbb.org/atlanta/news-events/news-releases/2017/05/bbbs-scam-tracker-sees-increase-in-employm...More >
A Dacula family's home is filled with windows. More than 50, in fact. But the family is not getting the view it paid for. Most of the windows are defective, obscuring what's outside.More >
You've probably Googled a date to find out more about him or her. But while you may have discovered some personal history, you likely did not learn how that person handles finances.More >
A military family decided they'd Better Call Harry after their insurance claim was denied on a canceled trip.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
The 911 calls made after a 3 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
What once was Turner Field will be transformed into Georgia State University’s new football stadium by August 31.More >
