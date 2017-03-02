EF-1 tornado touches down north of Atlanta

An EF-1 tornado touched down in northwest Georgia on Wednesday.

The twister touched down in Murray County about three miles west of Chatsworth.

According to a damage survey from the National Weather Service, a barn was destroyed and a roof was peeled off a building. Additionally, an apartment complex had roof damage and a school was hit with severe damage to its baseball complex.

Minor damage also occurred at some homes along Chestnut Street.

Winds in the tornado were estimated at 85-90 mph.

