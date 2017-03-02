Purple backpack forces road closure in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Purple backpack forces road closure in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Officials say a purple backpack forced a road closure in midtown Atlanta on Thursday.

Piedmont Avenue was closed between 12th and 14th streets after Atlanta police say they received a call about a suspicious package.

Police have not yet provided any information on what was in the backpack.

