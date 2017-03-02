2 apartments damaged in Lithonia fire - CBS46 News

2 apartments damaged in Lithonia fire

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
LITHONIA, GA (CBS46) -

Officials say two apartments were damaged in a fire in Lithonia on Thursday.

The fire occurred in the 3000 block of Parc Lorraine.

While most of the damage was contained to two second-floor apartments, officials say other units also had smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46