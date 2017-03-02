Woman starts fire while cooking in Lawrenceville

Officials say a woman accidentally started a fire on Thursday while cooking at her duplex in Lawrenceville.

The fire occurred around 11 a.m. in the 200 block of Forest Place, SW.

While cooking, officials say the woman briefly left the kitchen and returned to find it on fire.

The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen and dining room, according to authorities.

The woman was able to escape and officials say no one was injured.

