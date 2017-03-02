Woman starts fire while cooking in Lawrenceville

Police are searching for six suspects after a Sprint kiosk was robbed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County.More >
A truck has overturned on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at the intersection with Lawrenceville Highway in Gwinnett County.More >
The Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia accused of having an improper relationship with a female student has posted bond.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter showed up to Wednesday's hearing with Dwight Thomas, his newly hired attorney. But Hunter did not testify and refused to answer any questions.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
The Lewis Country Store in Tennessee has gained attention again for a controversial sign they recently displayed.More >
An online child predator investigation has lead to 15 arrest since October 2016.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
