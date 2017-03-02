Officials consider putting contracts on web following Atlanta bribery investigation

Atlanta's city hall is simmering with the unfolding corruption scandal of a million dollars in bribes paid to unknown city officials for huge public contracts.

It's a story we've been on top of for weeks.

The city has announced it finally made all of the 1.5 million documents related to the case available online.

A long planned seminar by the city's own law department became a very timely reminder about the public's right to see public documents. The department sponsored the talk with names on the sign-in sheet including council members and lawyers from may city departments.

They heard prominent public records lawyer Peter Canfield and CNN's former editorial director Richard Griffiths insist on the public's right to see public documents.

Just a thousand feet away in 440 boxes sat over a million public documents, evidence subpoenaed by federal investigators in the corruption investigation.

In the first days of the scandal in January, the city refused to let the public see the contracts possibly won with bribes. Now, six weeks after the first news of contractors bribing city officials for lucrative contracts shook city hall, the council is considering putting every contract on the internet, in public.

At the seminar, council president Ceasar Mitchell said he's getting resistance to putting individual council member public spending online.

"It has sparked a good bit of debate about what should be posted, how real-time, what disclaimers should be provided," says Mitchell.

The new idea is to post expenses from council members themselves, something that will come up in future city council meetings.

