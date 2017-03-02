APD officer who used lethal force had nearly 2 dozen complaints

We found nearly two dozen complaints against the Atlanta police officer who used lethal force, shooting and killing a man outside a police building in January.

His disciplinary report is two pages long and include violations like being late for work, not showing up for work and sleeping on the job. The few that really caught my eye were citizens complaining of unnecessary force.

Sifting through almost 70 pages, I found about 20 violations and complaints against investigator Yasin Abdulahad.

One of the last violations on the list is played out in surveillance video where you see the moments before Abdulahad shoots and kills Deaundre Phillips.

I found out this isn't the first time his use of force has been questioned. Of the five citizen complaints mentioned in his file, two are for maltreatment or unnecessary force. I also discovered they were either unsustained or cleared altogether.

I questioned Sgt. Warren Pickard about the violations that are sustained, like appearances in court.

"Our officers write 30-40 tickets a month. They have traffic court dates. If you don't make those dates, we hold you accountable for that," says Pickard.

I asked if holding Abdulahad accountable also means harsher penalties for repeatedly sleeping on the job and punctuality. He says no, because the violations are minor.

"Officers not showing up in court, these are things that happen over the course of doing business," says Pickard.

Sgt. Pickard says at this point none of these violations have tarnished Abdulahad's reputation. In fact, he says he's well-respected within the department.

