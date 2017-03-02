Sunny, windy in Atlanta on Friday

Expect plenty of sunshine in Atlanta on Friday, although it will be breezy.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

Enjoy the end of your week with plenty of sun, but watch for another breezy day. Our dry weather will continue through the weekend in Atlanta with the next chance of rain coming on Tuesday.

Plan your day

8 AM

Sunny. 38°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Sunny. 38°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph. Noon

Sunny. 53°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



Sunny. 53°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph. 3 PM

Sunny. 60°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



Sunny. 60°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph. 5 PM

Sunny. 59°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Sunny. 59°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph. 7 PM

Clear. 53°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Clear. 53°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Clear. 42°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Friday

6:36 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Tuesday

