Crossover Day: Campus guns, school water tests up for votes

A vote on whether licensed gun owners can bring handguns onto college campuses is expected Friday as lawmakers confront a key deadline.

Legislative rules require bills to pass at least one chamber by a certain point in the session to remain alive for the year. Lawmakers made that deadline, often called "crossover day," the 28th day of this year's 40-day session.

There are ways around the deadline, but lawmakers try to pass as many bills as possible.

The measure would allow anyone 21 and older with a state-issued permit to carry a concealed handgun on campus. Gov. Nathan Deal vetoed a similar bill last year.

In the Senate, lawmakers plan to consider a bill requiring schools and child care senators to test their water for lead before mid-2019.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.