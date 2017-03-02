Disturbance leaves 2 inmates dead at Nebraska prison

Officials say two inmates died and others were injured in a disturbance at a Nebraska prison.

Corrections officials say in a statement that two inmates died Thursday in the incident at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Officials didn't provide details about how the inmates died but noted the disturbance involved about 40 inmates who refused to return to their cells.

No prison staffers were injured.

The Tecumseh prison was the site of a deadly riot in May 2015 that also left two dead and extensive property damage.

