Alt-Right signs plastered all over Kennesaw apartment complex

Alternative Right promotional signs were plastered all over an apartment complex near Kennesaw State University.

We've learned the signs popped up early on Jan. 26.

Some students told us they're now living in fear.

The movement has picked up steam in recent years. They pride themselves on having far-right ideologies. They don't all consider themselves racist, but I checked and the Southern Poverty Law Center lists them as a hate group.

The promotional posters hung all over the Blake Apartments in Kennesaw. I've learned KSU does not own the apartments, but it is considered student housing.

One says, "Psst White America, tired of political correctness, sick of multiculturalism and diversity, tired of being called a racist? Join the Alt-Right movement."

"The signs were posted everywhere, they were posted on the light poles, the car tags, they were just posted everywhere," says Quintavius Farms.

Farms told me he saw the signs when he woke up and admits the sight made him emotional.

"I called my parents crying because I was hurt, it just hurt to see that," says Farms. "I'm aware that racism is alive, but I've never had to deal with it."

Many in the Alt-Right don't consider themselves racist, but some students who live here say they see the signs as threatening.

I wanted to find out who hung the signs and why — if they were posted on Sunday morning — they were left until Monday. So, I checked with the leasing office and they told me I'd have to go through their corporate office. But when I tracked them down, they referred me back to the local leasing office.

I'm still waiting on a response from them.

