Businesses busted for selling booze to minors during sting in Sandy Springs

With spring break quickly approaching, Sandy Springs police are putting liquor and convenience stores to the test.

Local college kids who are under the age of 21 are working with officers to see who will sell them alcohol in an undercover sting operation.

I went along Thursday night.

In a briefing of uniformed officers, undercover officers, and two underage college students, the 22 stores and bars in Sandy Springs to be tested that evening were revealed.

“We have juveniles under age who are going to attempt to purchase alcohol,” Sargent Sam Worsham explained to CBS46.

The BP gas station on Roswell Road was the first stop of the night. Uniformed officers in a car nearby listened in as an underage college student wore a wire and went in to buy beer.

“Alright she was able to buy it she is coming out with alcohol,” an undercover officer relayed over the radio.

Officers asked the clerk who sold the beer to step outside and wrote the clerk a ticket. Selling alcohol to a minor is a misdemeanor offense with a fine of up $1,000.

A Shell gas station across the street passed the test minutes later.

“The clerk asked for his ID and checked him and refused to sell… told him to put it back,” Sargent Worsham relayed.

Stop three, a Chevron station just up the road, also failed the test.

“Unfortunately the individual you just sold to is underage,” an officer explained to the clerk.

The next two businesses said no, but even veteran officers like Sargent Worsham were surprised that two out of the first three checked stores were willing to sell.

“It just shows we have a little more work to do,” Worsham contended.

Total numbers for the sting are not in, but expect the random checks continue. Nearby Dunwoody also did a compliance check and busted 6 businesses.

