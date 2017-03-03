Lane closures expected on I-285 as police recreate crash scene

Commuters will want to avoid a busy roadway Friday morning as police will close several lanes on I-285 in DeKalb County to recreate the scene of a deadly crash.

DeKalb County Police will shut down several eastbound lanes of I-285 near the Moreland Avenue ramp at 10 a.m. Friday. They'll investigate a crash that killed three people.

Marshall Hill, Phillip Smith and Mariah Page were all killed and investigators want to find out whether street racing led to the crash.

One driver survived. He's charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.