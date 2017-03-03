Lane closures expected on I-285 as police recreate crash scene

Dekalb Firefighters are reporting a large apartment fire in Dekalb County, Saturday morning.More >
Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Crystal Gaines read charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann on Friday.More >
There are signs in DeKalb County that have a bold message encouraging people to slow down.More >
A person was killed in a shooting in Brookhaven Thursday. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Clairmont Road at the Avana Apartments.More >
A storage unit caught fire in Doraville late Thursday. The fire occurred in the 3700 block of Longmire Way.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge. Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
An 18-year-old visitor from Georgia has drowned while swimming with friends at the Little River Canyon National Preserve near Fort Payne, Alabama.More >
