Historic old Georgia Archives building imploded in downtown Atlanta

A part of state history is no longer after crews imploded the former Georgia Archives building in downtown Atlanta early Sunday morning.

The building, located near the I-20 interchange and the downtown connector, was imploded at 7 a.m. sending smoke and debris billowing from the site. The cloud covered several parts of the south side of the city.

Governor Nathan Deal was on hand for the event as well as honorary guest Devin Simmons, a young boy afflicted with sickle-cell anemia and patient at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, who pulled the plunger to begin the implosion.

Watch the ground shot of the implosion!

Watch the view from above!

Both interstates, and nearby roads were closed to traffic during the demolition.

The building, also known at the White Ice Cube, was built in 1965 and was hailed as the most modern archival facility in the country. By 1998, the building was determined to be sinking and new construction became the only alternative.

The archives were then moved to a new building in Morrow in 2003.

Watch the complete event with Governor Nathan Deal's speech!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.