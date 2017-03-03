Electronics retailer hhgregg to close 88 stores nationwide, 4 in metro Atlanta

Appliance and electronics retailer hhgregg will shutter operations at 88 stores nationwide, including four in metro Atlanta as the company tries to keep afloat.

According to the IndyStar, the Indianapolis-based company will close stores in 15 states and two distribution centers and will result in 1,500 layoffs. The move comes just days after the New York Stock Exchange delisted the company due to its inability to meet the minimum listing requirement.

Locations in Buckhead, Lithonia, Duluth and Morrow are all on the chopping block.

The closures are expected to be completed by mid-April.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.