Man arrested for impersonating officer

A Cherokee County man is facing charges after he was arrested for impersonating a police officer on Thursday.

Brain Weikel, 37, of Acworth, was arrested at the Waldan Pond apartment complex off Bells Ferry Road around 7 p.m. Thursday night. He was taken into custody after a witness called police about a suspicious traffic stop.

Police say Weikel used a blue police light on top of his Ford Focus to pull over a vehicle on Highway 92 near Bells Ferry Road. Weikel allegedly told the driver he was pulling them over for aggressive driving. The witness saw the traffic stop and called police.

Weikel has been charged with impersonating an officer. he bonded out of the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center Friday night.

