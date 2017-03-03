Northside mayors to discuss challenges, opportunities of new Braves stadium

What once was Turner Field will be transformed into Georgia State University’s new football stadium by August 31.More >
One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Buckhead.More >
The media was invited to view the progress at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as we're just weeks away from a one-of-a-kind experience in downtown Atlanta. Check out pictures!More >
Fans of deceased musical icon Prince will celebrate his upcoming birthday this weekend during a parade in Atlanta.More >
The race for the District 6 congressional seat continues to heat up after a new attack ad targeting Jon Ossoff hit the airwaves, linking him to a recent controversial tweet by comedian Kathy Griffin.More >
Dekalb Firefighters are reporting a large apartment fire in Dekalb County, Saturday morning.More >
Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Crystal Gaines read charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann on Friday.More >
There are signs in DeKalb County that have a bold message encouraging people to slow down.More >
A person was killed in a shooting in Brookhaven Thursday. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Clairmont Road at the Avana Apartments.More >
A storage unit caught fire in Doraville late Thursday. The fire occurred in the 3700 block of Longmire Way.More >
An online child predator investigation has lead to 15 arrest since October 2016.More >
According to authorities, police found 22-year-old Jeremie Brown at the Upland Townhomes in Mableton suffering from a gunshot wound.More >
Thousands of drivers in Cobb County are forced to adjust their daily travel plans as several busy roadways are shut down for the entire Summer.More >
The race for the District 6 congressional seat continues to heat up after a new attack ad targeting Jon Ossoff hit the airwaves, linking him to a recent controversial tweet by comedian Kathy Griffin.More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
