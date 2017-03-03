Northside mayors to discuss challenges, opportunities of new Braves stadium

The mayors of five cities just north of Atlanta will meet Friday to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the coming year, including the impact of the soon-to-be completed SunTrust Park.

The new home of the Atlanta Braves is scheduled to open in four weeks for its first exhibition game, adding another layer of traffic issues to the already congested top end of the Perimeter.

Participating mayors are John Ernst of Brookhaven, Denis Shortal of Dunwoody, Eric Clarkson of Chamblee, Donna Pittman of Doraville and Rusty Paul of Sandy Springs.

The panel, organized by the Perimeter Business Alliance, also will discuss last mile connectivity, traffic improvements, ongoing construction of I-285 and Ga. 400 interchange construction project and how the adjoining cities can connect trails and green space.

The meeting is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter Summit, located at 4000 Summit Blvd.

