Several middle school students pepper-sprayed following physical altercation

Several students at a DeKalb County middle school needed medical attention after officials at the school were forced to use pepper spray to diffuse a physical altercation.

The incident happened on March 1.

A letter was sent out to parents by school principal Thaddeus Dixon, stating that a fight broke out between two students. A huge crowd of students gathered around and members of the faculty and staff used pepper spray to get the situation under control.

Paramedics and members of the DeKalb County Fire Department were called to the school to treat the students affected.

None of the students were hospitalized.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.