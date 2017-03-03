One dead, three injured in fatal Cobb County crash

A fatal single-vehicle crash closed an exit ramp off of I-75 in Cobb County early Friday morning but the roadway has since reopened.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the exit ramp to Chastain Road from northbound I-75 in Kennesaw.

Colin Ruland, 19, a passenger in the vehicle was killed. The driver of the vehicle, 20 year-old Ethan Dowell sustained minor injuries in the crash. Two other passengers, 18 year-old Cole Kovarchik and 20 year-old Jordan Wormsby also sustained minor injuries.

The roadway reopened around 7:30 a.m.

