Television series documents life inside Fulton County Jail

Season 3 of the popular A&E television series 60 Days In: Atlanta premiered Thursday night and several employees of the facility gathered to watch.

The show follows two groups who volunteer to be undercover inmates at the facility. Their identities are kept secret from staff and inmates to get a closer look at how things function inside.

The first two seasons of the series were filmed in the Clark County Jail in Indiana but production was moved to Atlanta for seasons 3 & 4.

This isn't the first time the facility has been used for a major television production. Six episodes of the program "Scared Straight" were filmed at the facility between the years 2012 to 2015.

Watch the entire season premier below (WARNING: Program contains explicit language and sexual content)

