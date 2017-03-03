Man walking 10 miles to work to take care of sick mother surprised with vehicle

Kathy Griffin will not be back as co-host of CNN's annual New Year's Eve program, the network announced Wednesday. CNN's decision comes one day after photos were released of Griffin that showed the comedian holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge. Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.More >
The Lewis Country Store in Tennessee has gained attention again for a controversial sign they recently displayed.More >
