Man walking 10 miles to work to take care of sick mother surprised with vehicle

An Alabama man who was walking 10 miles a day to earn money to take care of his sick mother and family will not be hoofing it anymore thanks to his co-workers.

Derrick Taylor, 19, works at a UPS facility in Oxford, Alabama and was walking five miles to work in order to make his early morning shift at the plant and then five miles home.

According to the website Today.com, Taylor has been loading trucks for $11.90 an hour and was unable to afford a vehicle to get to and from work. Employees at the facility were impressed by Taylor's work ethic and pooled money together in order to raise $1,100 so they could surprise Taylor with the Jeep Cherokee.

Video of the surprise was posted to Facebook by user Allie K Steen and it has been viewed well over 4 million times and has been shared over 50,000 times.

Watch below

