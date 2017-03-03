Juvenile girl reported missing rams police cruiser while under the influence

A 16 year-old girl reported missing by Hapeville Police has been arrested after she rammed a police cruiser while trying to flee the officer early Friday morning.

According to police, an officer traveling on I-75 near Northside Drive in Fulton County around 3 a.m. saw a vehicle without its headlights on and attempted a traffic stop but the driver didn't stop.

A short chase ensued and the driver pulled into a parking lot off Howell Mill Road. The officer tried to box the vehicle in but the driver accelerated and smashed into the back of the cruiser before coming to rest.

Two other female passengers inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot but the officer was able to take the driver into custody. It was later determined that she was a juvenile reported missing by Hapeville Police.

She was charged with felony and traffic charges related to ramming the cruiser. She was also charged with driving under the influence.

