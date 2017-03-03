Officials: Coyote that attacked Roswell jogger was rabid

A Roswell man out for a morning jog was bitten what officials said was a rabid coyote.

The incident happened Monday morning around 6:15 a.m. as the man, identified as William Goff, was running along Plantation Way near Lake Charles Drive. The Roswell Fire Department was called to the scene and when they arrived, the man had the animal pinned down.

Police shot the animal and called Fulton County animal control to remove it.

The coyote had bitten Goff on the leg and he was taken to North Fulton Hospital where tests for rabies was conducted.

The Department of Natural Resources has launched a campaign to address the increasing number of invasive coyotes in Georgia.

Coyote challenge calls for reducing population

The “Georgia Coyote Challenge” which commenced Wednesday, allows hunters to kill as many as five per month.

The department released a fact sheet on coyotes, and said they're are a non-native species to the Georgia region known to kill house pets, livestock and poultry.

According to the department's website, the removal of coyotes during the spring and summer is the best time to reduce the impact of predation on native wildlife.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.