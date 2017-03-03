Coweta County firefighter dies hours after battling blaze

A 17-year veteran of the Coweta County Fire Department has passed away less than 24 hours after responding to a fire in East Newnan on Wednesday.

According to the Newnan Times-Herald, the wife of 38 year-old Michael Norton found him unresponsive in the couple's bed just before midnight on Wednesday.

Although the cause of death has not been determined as of yet, any death that occurs within 24 hours of battling a fire is considered a line-of-duty death.

Norton leaves behind his wife Britney and daughter Braelinn.

The Coweta County Fire Rescue Facebook page posted a heartfelt note about his passing.

