As Clermont Lounge employees await reopening, GoFundMe accounts seek help

A staple in Atlanta lore, the Clermont Lounge is the city's first and longest continually operating strip club, but recently had to close for renovations to the building.

A GoFundMe account has raised over $8,000 for employees of the club, which has been closed since the beginning of the year.

"For some of our dancers, this is their only income and having to be shut down for several weeks impacts them and their families," the GoFundMe page, which has shattered its $5,000 goal, says. "In many cases, these women are the sole providers and are having a hard time making through without the income from working at the Clermont Lounge."

Employees of the establishment have been without work there since the hotel that plays host to the bar and lounge closed down for renovations on January 1. It was set to reopen on or around February 15 but yet remains closed.

The page notes that the dancers make their money from tips and that several businesses and individuals have provided the ladies with opportunities to make money during the closing.

As for the fund itself, they said it will be an even split to the ladies. On March 10, they'll close the GoFundMe and donate to the women.

