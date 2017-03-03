Missing Locust Grove man found dead in tree

The body of a man reported missing by his family has been found in a tree in Locust Grove.

The body of 58 year-old Wilnor Delhomme was found in the tree inside the Richmond Park subdivision on Thursday.

It is unclear how Delhomme died.

Locust Grove Police Detective Darryl Shoemaker says foul play is not suspected.

