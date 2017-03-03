FBI announces reward, releases new photos in armored truck robbery

One man is dead and another man is recovering from injuries sustained in a shootout in DeKalb County.More >
Athens-Clarke County Police are searching for the persons responsible for vandalizing several areas of the stadium at Cedar Shoals High School.More >
An online child predator investigation has lead to 15 arrest since October 2016.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
The 911 calls made after a 3 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
An 18-year-old male is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital following a shooting outside a laundromat in DeKalb County.More >
Dekalb Firefighters are reporting a large apartment fire in Dekalb County, Saturday morning.More >
Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Crystal Gaines read charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann on Friday.More >
There are signs in DeKalb County that have a bold message encouraging people to slow down.More >
Kathy Griffin will not be back as co-host of CNN's annual New Year's Eve program, the network announced Wednesday. CNN's decision comes one day after photos were released of Griffin that showed the comedian holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
The Lewis Country Store in Tennessee has gained attention again for a controversial sign they recently displayed.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
