FBI announces reward, releases new photos in armored truck robbery

The FBI hopes these photos of the SUV they believe was used as a getaway car during an armored truck robbery in Lithonia can help them catch those responsible. (SOURCE: FBI)

The FBI is hoping a reward, and new surveillance photos from the scene will help them figure out who robbed an armored car in Lithonia.

The robbery, which took place in DeKalb County last November, resulted in an undisclosed amount of money being stolen from the driver of the vehicle.

Those responsible have been on the loose since.

To help catch them, the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward, and the company that owned the armored car, Dunbar Armored is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

On November 26, 2016, the FBI says a person approached the armed courier while he was servicing an ATM outside a Bank of America on Turner Hill Rd. The person brandished a handgun, pointed it at the courier and took the money.

The robber then fled the scene in a dark-colored Jeep SUV, apparently a Jeep Compass which had the license plate removed. The FBI says the newly released pictures show a bumper sticker on the upper left corner of the vehicle's hatch that they're hoping can help them catch the robbers.

They're also asking the public to tell them if they witnessed any suspicious activity outside the bank in the days or weeks leading up to the November 26 robbery.

One of the male assailants was at least 5’9” in height. Due to clothing and the manner of the assault, there is not much else in the way of physical descriptions of either individual. The primary subject was fully dressed in black clothing, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). All calls can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

