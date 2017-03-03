Red Flag Warning issued for parts of North Georgia on Friday

As windy conditions picked up on Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for a number of North Georgia counties, including much of metro Atlanta.

The warning also includes the Oconee National Forest. It lasts until 7 p.m. on Friday. A red flag warning highlights increased fire risk due to humidity and wind.

"If you do burn outside, use extreme caution," the warning reads. "Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning."

What is a red flag warning?

A red flag warning is issued when the threat of fires can be enhanced by weather conditions. On Friday, winds in north Georgia will increase to between 14 and 18 mph, along with low relative humidity.

The combination of windy and dry conditions mean that any fire that develops will have a high risk of spreading quickly.

You're encouraged not to do any outdoor burning due to the fire weather conditions.

The last red flag warning issued for Atlanta was in November 2016, before that, it was April.

Counties included in warning

Baldwin

Banks

Barrow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Chattahoochee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

De Kalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fayette

Glascock

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall Hancock

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Macon

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Peach

Pike Pulaski

Putnam

Rockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Treutlen

Troup

Twiggs

Upson

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

