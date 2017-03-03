Red Flag Warning issued for parts of North Georgia on Friday - CBS46 News

Weather

Red Flag Warning issued for parts of North Georgia on Friday

ATLANTA (CBS46) -

As windy conditions picked up on Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for a number of North Georgia counties, including much of metro Atlanta.

The warning also includes the Oconee National Forest. It lasts until 7 p.m. on Friday. A red flag warning highlights increased fire risk due to humidity and wind.

"If you do burn outside, use extreme caution," the warning reads. "Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning."

What is a red flag warning?

A red flag warning is issued when the threat of fires can be enhanced by weather conditions. On Friday, winds in north Georgia will increase to between 14 and 18 mph, along with low relative humidity.

The combination of windy and dry conditions mean that any fire that develops will have a high risk of spreading quickly. 

You're encouraged not to do any outdoor burning due to the fire weather conditions.

The last red flag warning issued for Atlanta was in November 2016, before that, it was April.

Counties included in warning

  • Baldwin
  • Banks
  • Barrow
  • Bibb
  • Bleckley
  • Butts
  • Carroll
  • Chattahoochee
  • Clarke
  • Clayton
  • Cobb
  • Coweta
  • Crawford
  • Crisp
  • De Kalb
  • Dodge
  • Dooly
  • Douglas
  • Emanuel
  • Fayette
  • Glascock
  • Greene
  • Gwinnett
  • Hall
  • Hancock
  • Harris
  • Heard
  • Henry
  • Houston
  • Jackson
  • Jasper
  • Jefferson
  • Johnson
  • Jones
  • Lamar
  • Laurens
  • Macon
  • Madison
  • Marion
  • Meriwether
  • Monroe
  • Montgomery
  • Morgan
  • Muscogee
  • Newton
  • North Fulton
  • Oconee
  • Oglethorpe
  • Peach
  • Pike
  • Pulaski
  • Putnam
  • Rockdale
  • Schley
  • South Fulton
  • Spalding
  • Stewart
  • Sumter
  • Talbot
  • Taliaferro
  • Taylor
  • Telfair
  • Toombs
  • Treutlen
  • Troup
  • Twiggs
  • Upson
  • Walton
  • Warren
  • Washington
  • Webster
  • Wheeler
  • Wilcox
  • Wilkes
  • Wilkinson

