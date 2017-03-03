Saying goodbye to the Georgia Dome in a "Monster" way - CBS46 News

Saying goodbye to the Georgia Dome in a "Monster" way

ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The Georgia Dome will host its final event this weekend.  Monster Jam will be in town Saturday and Sunday and is serving as an informal
farewell to the 25-year-old stadium.

"It's going to be a pretty magical moment," driver Todd LeDuc told CBS46.  "Nothing else is going to be performed here."

"It's going to be a big weekend," host Keith Jones said.

The Atlanta Falcons, who call the Georgia Dome home, will be moving to the new Mercedes-Benz stadium in the fall.

