Feds looking into election systems data breach at KSU

If you want to break into the Federal Reserve, you might start by stealing the blueprints from the place that designed their vault.

If you want to disrupt an election in Georgia, then the Kennesaw State Center for Election Systems is the first place to go after.

According to the KSU web site, their center for election systems is where they "developed and implemented security procedures" for all the computer software used in Georgia's elections.

The U.S. Attorney is looking into the potential breach of KSU's system, which the school is calling a criminal investigation.

CBS46 asked a school spokesperson if the hacker could have accessed sensitive information, like voter data, and we were told those records are not kept here.

The full extent of the breach is not yet known.

Employees of the Center were directed not to speak with news media.

More Background

The Center of Election Systems was established "to provide services for Georgia Election Officials and poll managers to assist with the operation of the voting system."

The goal of the center is to provide an initiative to maintain a uniform, statewide voting system.

It also provides training to poll workers across the country. They are responsible for the statewide rollout of the digital voting kiosks used across the state.

In April, 2002, the KSU Center for Election Systems was created and charged with the responsibility of ensuring the integrity of voting systems in Georgia through training, research, auditing, and testing of voting systems. The Center maintains an arms-length working relationship with the Secretary of State and the vendor, ensuring both independence and objectivity in its work. The Center has continued to evolve, adapting to the emerging issues associated with elections in general and DRE technology in particular.

