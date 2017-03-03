Feds looking into election systems data breach at KSU

One man is dead and another man is recovering from injuries sustained in a shootout in DeKalb County.More >
Athens-Clarke County Police are searching for the persons responsible for vandalizing several areas of the stadium at Cedar Shoals High School.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
The 911 calls made after a 3 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
According to authorities, police found 22-year-old Jeremie Brown at the Upland Townhomes in Mableton suffering from a gunshot wound.More >
Thousands of drivers in Cobb County are forced to adjust their daily travel plans as several busy roadways are shut down for the entire Summer.More >
The race for the District 6 congressional seat continues to heat up after a new attack ad targeting Jon Ossoff hit the airwaves, linking him to a recent controversial tweet by comedian Kathy Griffin.More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
Kathy Griffin will not be back as co-host of CNN's annual New Year's Eve program, the network announced Wednesday. CNN's decision comes one day after photos were released of Griffin that showed the comedian holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
The Lewis Country Store in Tennessee has gained attention again for a controversial sign they recently displayed.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
