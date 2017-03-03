Man sentenced to 15 years for putting camera in neighbor's bedroom

A Cobb County man will face a 15-year sentence after he was convicted of secretly placing a video camera in the bedroom of his neighbor's home when no one was there.

Michael Roberts, who was the president of a technology firm, was also seen on video naked inside the victims' closet and master bathroom. The Cobb County district attorney said he'd lived in the subdivision for more than a decade. He'll serve three years of that sentence and, after his release he'll have to pay restitution to his victim.

Roberts, 58, will also be banished from Cobb County.

“This crime was such a personal invasion to the victim and her family — made worse by the fact that they have lived next-door to the defendant for 12 years,” said ADA Katie Doyle.

Police said Roberts got into the house because he knew his neighbor's garage door code. They'd traded them so they could watch each others' pets when the other was out of town.

In spring of 2016, Roberts used that code to place a camera in his neighbors' bedroom. After his female neighbor found the camera, she put it on her kitchen counter and left.

Roberts contacted her and said he was testing the camera in the home because his WiFi was out and said the camera didn't work. He then went back into their home to get it.

The victim called Cobb County Police, who arrested the man.