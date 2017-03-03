Second arrest made in connection to teacher missing for 11 years

Police have arrested a second person in connection to the death of Tara Grinstead, a teacher and beauty queen who disappeared more than 11 years ago though it remains unclear if her remains have been found. It comes a week after the arrest of Ryan Duke for her murder.

The second man charged in the case is Bo Dukes. Dukes is accused of helping to hide Grinstead’s body. Dukes is the cousin of a man who owns a pecan farm in Fitzgerald, not far from Ocilla, where Grinstead went missing. Dozens of investigators spent this week searching for Grinstead’s remains at the farm. Dukes had worked at the farm, but not at the time Grinstead disappeared.

Dukes is also the grandson of late State Representative William Hudson. Dukes was quickly released on $16,400 bond after being booked into the Ben Hill County Detention Center Friday. He is charged with concealing the death, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, and tampering with evidence.

According to the arrest report, Dukes currently lives in Rochelle about 30 miles from where Tara went missing. When CBS46 went to an address he’d previously used there, someone let a Pitbull out the front door. There were also no trespassing signs were posted all over the property.

CBS46 also tracked down his cell phone number and left a message looking for a response to his arrest – the call was not returned.

Randy Hudson, who owns the farm, told CBS46 he is ashamed at this latest turn in the case as it relates to his cousin. Hudson told CBS46 the search is over on his property but would not comment any further because of a gag order.

Dukes and Duke are not related, but we are finding they both did graduate the same year from Irwin County High School, three years before Grinstead's death. Ryan Duke is charged with murdering Grinstead in her home before burring her body at the farm.

No one knew what happened to the 10th grade history teacher for nearly 12 years. The last time anyone saw her alive was an October Saturday night in 2005 when she was leaving a BBQ.

The GBI would not confirm if Grinstead's remains were found during their search and have yet to release a detailed account of what they believe happened to Grinstead.

