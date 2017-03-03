Online puppy scam has Atlanta link - CBS46 News

Online puppy scam has Atlanta link

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Are you thinking about bringing a pet into your home?

In this week's story with the Better Business Bureau, Better Call Harry has a cautionary tale. Scammers love to prey on dog lovers by stealing adorable pictures from legitimate breeders and posting the pics on their own sites.

Several of these sites are using an Atlanta address as a location for their operations. But as Better Call Harry found out, you won't hear any barking at this house.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture licenses pet dealers in the state. See if a dealer is licensed here: http://www.kellysolutions.com/GA/petdealers/

    •   