Man found dead in truck on Stone Mountain road

Police say a man was found dead in a truck in Stone Mountain on Friday.

The 50 year-old man was found inside a pickup truck at the intersection of Indian Manor Drive and Seven Hills Trail. A spokesperson with DeKalb County police say the man was found shot to death.

They say the man was in the area to complete an online transaction but police say it didn't go as planned.

"It looks as if he came to this area for some sort of business transaction, that is not drug related," said DeKalb County Public Information Officer Shiera Campbell. "It appears as though there was some sort of scuffle, and it may have been an attempted robbery and during that time the victim was shot, he drove away but wasn't able to get very far before he died from his injuries."

Click here for a link to Safe Deal Zone, which is a site that helps you find a safe place to conduct a transaction.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.