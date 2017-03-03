Tractor trailer hits wall, overturns in Cobb County

A tractor-trailer hit a barrier wall and overturned in Cobb County early Friday evening.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. and closed all but one southbound lanes on I-285 near South Atlanta Road.

The 18-wheeler hit the barrier wall and spilled diesel fuel and corrosive liquid all across the roadway. It took several hours for crews to clear the scene and the roadway is back open.

No injuries were sustained.

