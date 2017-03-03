Changes to 9 House districts pass after Democrats protest

Republicans approved changes to nine Georgia House districts as Democrats accused the majority party of trying to protect its own.

The bill was approved on party lines, 108 to 59, and heads to the state Senate.

Friday marks a key deadline. Bills must pass at least one chamber by the end of the day to stay alive for the year.

House Speaker David Ralston defended the changes, saying "they hurt no member" of the House.

Democrats focused on changes they say benefit Rep. Rick Golick of Smyrna and Rep. Brian Strickland of McDonough, two incumbent Republicans who defeated challengers in November.

State lawmakers are responsible for drawing House and Senate districts after the U.S. Census every 10 years. But courts have determined that changes between censuses are within lawmakers' authority.

