Iconic building to be imploded in Atlanta on Sunday

The iconic Old Georgia Archives building near the Capitol in Atlanta is being imploded on Sunday.

It's slated to be quite the show for spectators. For many this will be an emotional moment, but we're learning the building needs to come down for safety reasons.

It's been standing since the 60's and now it's coming down. CBS46 went on site for a one-on-one interview with Michael Gorman, the man in charge of the demolition.

"It's going to take about 500 lbs. of dynamite," says Gorman. "Thirty years after it was built, it started sinking."

The project's senior vice president told us the building has been vacant some 15 years after it suffered structural problems due to development and road construction around it.

The building will come down fast.

"15 to 20 seconds," says Gorman.

The implosion is set for around 7 a.m. on Sunday. A long list of roads nearby will close, including parts of the downtown connector and I-20. Stretches of Capitol Avenue, Memorial Drive and King Street will also be closed.

We're also learning that the state legislator has yet to approve the funding for a new building. If it is approved, it is expected to be the most expensive building project in Georgia.

Construction is expected to begin in 2019.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.