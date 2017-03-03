Alabama theater won't show 'Beauty and the Beast' due to LGBTQ character

A drive-in movie theater in northeast Alabama says it won't show Disney's upcoming "Beauty and the Best" movie after it was announced that the re-make will feature Disney's first openly-gay character.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the Henagar Drive-In Theatre in Henagar says, "When companies continually force their views on us, we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine."

The spokesperson goes on to say, "If we can not take our 11-year-old granddaughter and 8-year-old grandson to see a movie, we have no business watching it."

The spokesperson seemed to anticipate complaints, saying later in the post, "I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision. That's fine. We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches."

Henagar is about 60 miles east of Huntsville, Alabama, and about 120 miles northwest of Atlanta.

