Senate allows optometrists to perform injections

Georgia senators have decided that it's OK for optometrists, who are not medical doctors, to perform injections around the eye. They voted 34-17 Friday to approve the bill.

The bill heads to the House where a similar bill was narrowly defeated in committee earlier in the session.

State law now requires that only ophthalmologists, who have at least four additional years of medical training, perform injections.

Under the proposal, optometrists would have to do an additional 30 hours of training before performing injections, although recent graduates learn some of the skills in school.

Some senators said that they were uncomfortable with the expansion and questioned whether optometrists were capable of handling any complications that could arise from an injection near the eye.

