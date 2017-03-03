Senate allows optometrists to perform injections

What once was Turner Field will be transformed into Georgia State University’s new football stadium by August 31.More >
One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Buckhead.More >
The media was invited to view the progress at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as we're just weeks away from a one-of-a-kind experience in downtown Atlanta. Check out pictures!More >
Fans of deceased musical icon Prince will celebrate his upcoming birthday this weekend during a parade in Atlanta.More >
The race for the District 6 congressional seat continues to heat up after a new attack ad targeting Jon Ossoff hit the airwaves, linking him to a recent controversial tweet by comedian Kathy Griffin.More >
Officials say an Atlanta high school student has died in a small plane crash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.More >
An 18-year-old male is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital following a shooting outside a laundromat in DeKalb County.More >
One man is dead and another man is recovering from injuries sustained in a shootout in DeKalb County.More >
Kathy Griffin will not be back as co-host of CNN's annual New Year's Eve program, the network announced Wednesday. CNN's decision comes one day after photos were released of Griffin that showed the comedian holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump.More >
The Lewis Country Store in Tennessee has gained attention again for a controversial sign they recently displayed.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat opened on Tuesday.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
A Democratic state representative has entered the 2018 Georgia governor's race.More >
Beginning in July, House Bill 280 will allow anyone who is properly licensed in the State of Georgia to carry a handgun in a concealed manner on property owned or leased by public colleges and universities, with some exceptions.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
