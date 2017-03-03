Nice, sunny in Atlanta on Saturday

Plan on a nice Saturday and a great weekend in Atlanta with cold mornings and pleasant afternoons.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

The weekend will be great in Atlanta with no rain expected. You'll need the jacket in the morning for sure, with warmer temperatures each afternoon. The next chance of rain won't arrive in Atlanta until Tuesday.

Plan your day

8 AM

Sunny. 38°. East wind from 5-10 mph.



Sunny. 38°. East wind from 5-10 mph. Noon

Sunny. 53°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Sunny. 53°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph. 3 PM

Sunny. 60°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Sunny. 60°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph. 5 PM

Sunny. 59°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Sunny. 59°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Clear. 53°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Clear. 53°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Clear. 42°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Friday

6:37 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Tuesday

Weather in YOUR area

Click here for the weather in Atlanta.

Click here for the weather in Marietta.

Click here for the weather in Lawrenceville.

Click here for the weather in the north Georgia mountains.

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.

Click here for current temperatures.

Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.